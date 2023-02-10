Asos announces interim CFO amid turnaround strategy

Fashion e-tailer Asos has announced that Sean Glithero will step in as interim CFO when current finance chief Katy Mecklenburgh leaves the business in May.

Glithero has over 28 years of experience in the finance sector, most recently serving as CFO of Matchesfashion between September 2020 and April 2022. He’ll take on the role at Asos until a permanent CFO is found.

Asos said Friday that Glithero has already joined the business “to allow for a thorough handover”.

It comes as Asos pushes ahead with its ‘Driving Change’ agenda announced in October, which includes “a reinforced leadership” team.

The 12-person team covers creative, product, trading, supply chain, technology, marketing, finance, strategy, people, and communications.

Asos said it has so far filled 75 percent of these roles and will provide a full update at its interim results in May 2023.

In its most recent trading update for the four months to December 31, Asos posted a 4 percent drop in revenue to 1.3 billion pounds, which it said was broadly in line with expectations.

The revenue drop was due to “challenging trading conditions and the prioritisation of structural profitability improvements and cash generation through a more disciplined approach to capital deployment”.

Asos said at the time it planned to cut costs of around 300 million pounds in FY23 to boost its profitability.

As part of those efforts, it said it would remove 35 unprofitable brands from its platform by the end of the first half, wind down three ancillary storage facilities, and reduce staff costs by around 10 percent through previously announced job cuts.