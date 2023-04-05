Asos appoints head of corporate responsibility

Asos has appointed Nicholas Mazzei as head of corporate responsibility.

Mazzei joins the British e-tailer from German rival Zalando, where he has served for almost two years as head of corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability.

Earlier in his career, Mazzei held corporate responsibility positions at financial advisory group Rothschild & Co and telecommunications company BT.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as head of corporate responsibility at Asos.com,” Mazzei announced in a LinkedIn post.

He continued: “Sad to have left my wonderful friends and colleagues behind at Zalando.

“I learned a huge amount from a great group of sustainability people and had the opportunity to do some wonderful things and deliver impact across many topics.”

It is the latest in a string of appointments at Asos in recent months amid the retailer’s ongoing turnaround strategy.

In March, the company named former made.com chief customer officer Dan Elton as its first senior customer director, while in February it was announced that Sean Glithero would step in as interim CFO when current finance chief Katy Mecklenburgh leaves the business in May.

It comes as Asos pushes ahead with its ‘Driving Change’ agenda announced in October, which includes “a reinforced leadership” team.

The retailer said its leadership team would comprise 12 people spanning creative, product, trading, supply chain, technology, marketing, finance, strategy, people, and communications.