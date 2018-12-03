ASOS appoints Mark Holland as Chief Operating Officer

ASOS has appointed Mark Holland to the newly-created role of chief operating officer. Holland has worked for ASOS for six years and was most recently supply chain director, where he oversaw ASOS’ global trading, customer care and supply chain functions.

Holland’s new role will see him leading the management and delivery of ASOS’ significant transformation projects, including the upcoming launch and automation of its new Atlanta warehouse, the move to a new retail planning and merchandising system called ‘Truly Global Retail’, and improvements to its London HQ and Customer Care Centre in Leavesden.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Nick Beighton, CEO, ASOS said: “Mark’s well-deserved appointment is a reflection of the significant contribution he has made to the business over the last six years and the skills he possesses, which will be invaluable to us as we position ourselves for further growth.”

Last year, ASOS’ retail sales grew by 26 percent and profit was up 28 percent at 102 million pounds.