Asos appoints new non-exec director

Asos has appointed Marie Gulin-Merle as a non-executive director, effective February 1.

Gulin-Merle is currently Google's global vice president of ads marketing, and previously served as chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, chief digital officer of PVH, and group chief marketing officer at L'Oreal USA.

“Marie joins us with a depth of relevant industry knowledge across international ecommerce, marketing, beauty and brands,” said Asos chair Jørgen Lindemann in a statement.

“The board will greatly benefit from Marie's expertise, and we look forward to working closely with her,” he said.

Gulin-Merle is the second new non-executive director to be announced this month at Asos.

Wei Gao, who was previously chief operating officer at Hopin, will also join the company’s board on February 1.