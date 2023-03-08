Asos assigns new position of senior customer director to Dan Elton

Dan Elton, former chief customer officer at made.com, has been appointed by online retailer Asos to fill the post of senior customer director, a newly introduced role.

Elton took over the initial spot of chief customer officer and reports directly to José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, the company's CEO.

He departed the bankrupt furniture company made.com in November 2022 after it was acquired by Next for 3.4 million dollars. From then up until February, he had been serving as a board advisor at the retail tech firm Slip and and has since stepped over to Asos in March.

Elton’s former considerable employments include the position of senior industry head for fashion and sports at Google, brand and digital marketing director at Sainsbury’s Argos, and customer insight and analytics director at Tesco.

The outlook on the new alliance is enthusiastic, as Calamonte states in a release: “I am delighted to welcome Dan Elton to Asos. He brings deep experience and a long-track record of delivery in marketing and customer experience leadership roles within the retail and e-commerce sectors[.]”.