Boohoo names Stephen Morana as new chief financial officer

Boohoo confirms that trading remains in line with market expectations, and that it will report final results for the year ended February 28, 2024 in May.

The company has also announced the resignation of the company’s CFO Shaun McCabe and appointment of Stephen Morana to the board as chief financial officer, commencing on February 19, 2024.

Commenting on the new CFO appointment, Mahmud Kamani, group executive chairman, said: "Stephen is a highly regarded finance director who is well known to Boohoo, having previously served on our board in a non-executive capacity for four years. He supported us through the IPO process and in our early years as a PLC."

Morana, the company said in a statement, is widely recognised for his e-commerce expertise and he has significant experience in a range of businesses. He spent a significant part of his executive career as CFO of two founder-led, digitally disruptive businesses, Betfair and Zoopla, both of which he led through IPO and helped to create significant shareholder value.

He has also been a non-executive director at Entain and at Boohoo from 2014 to 2017. He has also been a venture partner at Octopus Ventures. His most recent executive position was at Cazoo plc. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a member of the INSEAD alumni.