Bravissimo CEO confirms departure following Wacoal acquisition

Leanne Cahill, chief executive officer of lingerie brand Bravissimo, has confirmed she is exiting the company, following its acquisition by Wacoal Europe, the UK subsidiary of Japanese lingerie giant Wacoal Holdings Corp.

On LinkedIn, Cahill said: “All good things must come to an end, and six months post-acquisition it’s now time for me to say my goodbyes as I step down as CEO at Bravissimo.

“What a wonderful seven years it’s been. Together, we’ve taken Bravissimo through some of the most challenging times in living history and emerged stronger. We’ve made bold changes and innovative leaps forward to be the best we can for our customers, making sure Bravissimo is a place where they can truly celebrate themselves and where our teams can thrive and achieve their potential.

“The results speak for themselves: our incredible customer feedback, our best ever employee engagement scores, our step change profit growth.”

Bravissimo lingerie campaign Credits: Bravissimo

Bravissimo to be more closely aligned with Wacoal Europe following CEO departure

Wacoal Europe, which owns lingerie labels, including Freya, Fantasie, Elomi and Wacoal, acquired the Warwickshire-based lingerie and swimwear label in September 2024 and said the acquisition would help accelerate its overseas business development in Europe by strengthening its e-commerce business and improve its position in the large‒cup size product market.

Cahill’s departure follows an internal restructuring, which will realign the Bravissimo leadership team into the group management of parent company, Wacoal Europe. In a press release, Bravissimo added that its senior leadership team will remain in place and work closely within the Wacoal Group structure “to deepen collaboration and knowledge sharing across the group”.

The British label also praised Cahill for her “exceptional vision and integrity,” adding that under her leadership, she helped drive profitability, including a doubling of Bravissimo’s underlying EBITDA.

Geoff Embley, chief executive of Wacoal Europe, added: “We thank Leanne sincerely for her remarkable contribution, not only during her tenure as CEO but also throughout Bravissimo’s acquisition into the Wacoal family, where her guidance and support have been invaluable.

“As we look to the future, we remain committed to preserving what makes both Wacoal Europe and Bravissimo unique and successful.”