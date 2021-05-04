Bridal retailer Kleinfeld names new executive vice president and COO

US bridal retailer Kleinfeld has named Marissa Rubinetti as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Rubinetti has over 20 years of experience in bridal and bridesmaid apparel, and was the former vice president and divisional merchandise manager for David's Bridal.

In her new position, she will use her “proficiency in identifying customer preferences and forecasting consumer trends to increase profits and sales conversion at Kleinfeld”.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Marissa to the Kleinfeld family,” said Kleinfeld co-owner and president Mara Urshel in a statement. “Marissa offers exceptional skills researching and anticipating sales trends, understanding markets and competitors, and a solid track record in using retail buying activities to effectively meet company directives.”

Urshel continued: “We are very confident in Marissa and what she brings to the table to lead Kleinfeld into the next phase of the bridal business.”