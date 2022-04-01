British Beauty Council names new chair

The British Beauty Council has named News UK’s head of business transformation Meribeth Parker as its new chair.

Parker will succeed Jane Boardman, the organisation’s co-founder and chair, who is stepping down after four years in the role. As chair, Parker will run the board, oversee and manage governance and give leadership and direction to the CEO and the management team.

The chair is a pro-bono, non-executive role and is a three-year term. Parker is also a non-executive director for Jimmy Choo, Bally and Belstaff.

Commenting on her appointment, Parker said in a statement: “It’s an honour to take on this role. I’m passionate about the beauty industry and committed to raising its profile, improving its reputation and engaging a wide range of stakeholders to help make a difference to the sector.

“Jane and the team at the Council, alongside the board, have achieved so much in the last four years. Thanks to them, the beauty industry’s importance to the economy is now acknowledged and we can move into a new chapter with our heads held high. I look forward to leading the board as we continue to drive change.”

Jane Boardman, the outgoing chair of the British Beauty Council, and communications strategist and chief executive at Talk PR, added: “I am delighted to be handing over the baton to Meribeth who will make a terrific chair. It has been an honour to help found this wonderful organisation and lead it as chair for the past four years. When we formed the Council back in 2018, we had big dreams and set ourselves challenging goals, and I’m proud to say we have achieved way more than even our early optimism allowed for. ”

The British Beauty Council was founded to represent the voices, opinions and needs of the British beauty industry from hairdressing to cosmetics, cosmetic surgery, therapy and spa; in education and training; and from formulation to manufacture, supply, logistics packaging, design, retail and media.