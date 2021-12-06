Chairman of Ted Baker, John Barton, passes away

The chairman of Ted Baker, John Barton, has passed away.

Barton, who joined the Board in July of 2020, previously held the position of chair at Next, and was the senior independent director of both WH Smith and SSP Group.

“John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Anne, and their family,” said chief executive, Rachel Osborne.

Senior independent director Helena Feltham will assume the role of interim chairman.

“John combined a generosity of spirit with insight, humility and humour and we will all miss him. He led the Board with great skill and it was a privilege to have worked with him. Our hearts go out to his family,” said Feltham.