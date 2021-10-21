Chanel's head of external communications steps down

Chanel’s head of external communications, Marie-Louise de Clermont Tonnerre, has stepped down. Tonnerre spent over 50 years at the French fashion house creating the public and press relations departments for three of Chanel’s divisions including fashion, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry. She also oversaw the advertising and corporate divisions of Chanel which saw huge growth over the last 25 years.

Tonnerre arrived at Chanel in 1971, where her first tasks included building up the photo archive and creating Chanel’s heritage division, referred to as “Conservatoire.” Tonnerre was also responsible for getting Chanel’s flat at 31 rue Cambon classified as a historical monument.

Chanel, to this day, is one of the most profitable luxury brands in the business. In 2018, they revealed they are a 10-billion-dollar company. Their valuation is considered so high, they would be difficult to ever be acquired by a luxury conglomerate with ease. The brand is currently owned by the Wertheimer family.