Change of leadership at Lenzing: CEO Stephan Sielaff leaves at the end of August

The Austrian fiber producer Lenzing AG will implement the management change announced in June at the end of the month.

On Wednesday, the group announced that CEO Stephan Sielaff will "leave Lenzing AG by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board at the end of August 2024." Rohit Aggarwal will then take over the CEO position on September 1.

Almost two months ago, Lenzing announced that Sielaff would resign from his position "at the latest when his contract expires at the end of March 2025" in order to devote himself to "new tasks". At the same time, Aggarwal was introduced as the designated successor.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Cord Prinzhorn praised the swift change of leadership: "In the summer, we managed a highly professional and smooth transition from Stephan Sielaff to his successor," he explained in a statement. "I would like to thank Stephan Sielaff for his achievements, with which he paved a path of great improvement for the company in a time of many challenges. In Rohit Aggarwal, we have now found the right person to master the demanding tasks that still lie ahead of us."

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.