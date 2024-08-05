Condé Nast veteran joins i-D Magazine as chief commercial officer

Michiel Steur has been named as the new chief commercial officer for Karlie Kloss-owned i-D Magazine amid an ongoing reshuffle within the fashion and culture publication’s business.

Steur, who will be taking up the role in October 2024, confirmed the move in a post on Instagram, where he said joining the company was a “tremendous honour” particularly “at this pivotal time with the opportunity to lead and transform a dynamic and influential brand”.

He continued: “i-D has consistently been a platform for emerging talent in fashion and culture and this role will allow me to spearhead a new commercial strategy grounded in i-D’s legacy of celebrating creative communities, while embracing forward-thinking innovation.”

Steur added that he had been tasked with leading the publication’s commercial arm, while setting a strategy across all existing and new platforms in pursuit of presenting the industry with “strategic and thoughtful new ways to align with i-D”.

As such, the executive will be stepping down from his current positions of vice president of brand revenue at British Vogue and special projects and events lead for Vogue, GQ and Glamour – brands owned by publication giant Condé Nast, where Steur has been for almost a decade.

His appointment at i-D comes at a time when the media outlet is experiencing a rejuvenation of its strategy following its takeover by supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, who acquired the name from Vice Media last year.

As such, in February, it was revealed that long-time editor-in-chief, Alastair McKimm, was to step down from the helm, news that came just hours after it was announced that the publication was to put a pause on both its print and digital outlets for the foreseeable future.