Coty makes two new appointments to leadership team

Coty has made two new additions to its leadership team: Isabelle Bonfanti has been named new chief commercial officer (CCO), luxury - while Jean-Denis Mariani has been appointed to the newly-created role of chief digital officer (CDO).

In her new position, Bonfanti will be responsible for developing and executing Coty’s global luxury sales strategy. A retail veteran, Bonfanti spent 17 years at L’Oréal’s luxury division across a variety of international general management and commercial roles, as well as 10 years at Hermès in senior leadership roles.

She will be replacing current CCO Coty Edgar Huber who is stepping down after five years at the company.

In his new position, Mariani has been tasked with leading the transformation of Coty’s approach to digital, including growing global e-commerce and DTC. It comes amid record online sales at Coty, with e-commerce penetration at the label more than doubling in recent months. Mariani joins from LVMH-owned brand Guerlain where he held the same role.

Both new appointments are expected to start on 1 November.

Coty CEO Sue Y. Nabi commented on the appointments: “I am delighted to announce the appointments of Isabelle and Jean-Denis. I have followed Isabelle’s career closely over the years and am very impressed with her skillset and deeply strategic approach. Her track record of successfully developing make-up and skincare brands, particularly in Asia, makes her a perfect fit for this role.

“Jean-Denis is also a perfect fit for Coty. One of the many seismic changes to our industry has been the meteoric rise of digital and e-commerce. Coty is now making strides in developing a digital offering that is truly best in class. Jean-Denis’ brand-building expertise and track record of success across the world makes him a fantastic addition to our executive leadership team.”