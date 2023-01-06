Coty names Lubomira Rochet as new board member

US beauty giant Coty has appointed Lubomira Rochet to its board of directors.

Rochet previously served as chief digital officer at L’Oréal between 2014 and 2021, during which time she was credited with transforming the company to a digital-first business across 35 international beauty brands and 120 markets.

Earlier in her career she was deputy CEO of digital marketing agency Valtech, and also held management positions at CapGemini and Microsoft.

Since September 2021, Rochet has been a partner at investment firm JAB Holding Company since 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Lubomira to our board of directors,” Coty CEO Sue Y. Nabi said in a statement.

She said her “deep industry experience” and “extensive track record of driving digital transformation” will be an “invaluable asset” at the company.

“I look forward to working closely with Lubomira in the future and to harnessing her valuable perspective and insights on the future of digital integration for the industry and our business,” she said.