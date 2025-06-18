Creative Director Francesco Risso exits Marni

Marni and creative director Francesco Risso are parting ways after ten years. A successor has not yet been named.

“Under Francesco’s creative direction, Marni gave new impetus to the brand. His bold creative evolution led to the renewal of the women’s collections, the expansion of the men’s collections, and the development of shows and immersive experiences. His intuitive way of translating emotions gave the brand a great sensitivity. It resulted in numerous artistic collaborations, opening the fashion house to new cultural spaces,” read a statement from OTB.

“Francesco embraced the soul and values of the house. Together with the team, he led Marni to new horizons and laid the foundations for a new and exciting chapter. Francesco is a unique designer and a true artist. I wish him all the best for the future,” added Renzo Rosso, Chairman of the OTB Group, which owns Marni.

Risso: “I will always be grateful to Renzo for his confidence in me”

“I will always be grateful to Renzo for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to embark on a journey that went much further than I could ever imagine. Marni was a studio, a stage, a dream. It brought color, instinct, care and created a space where people could be themselves. It taught me how to build something with feeling and the power of true collaboration. Thanks to the entire Marni team and all the friends who joined us along the way. On to the next extraordinary journeys,” Risso said.

Risso was the second designer in the brand’s history. He was appointed in 2016, succeeding Marni founder Consuelo Castiglioni, who stepped down after 20 years at the helm. At the time, Castiglioni stated she wanted to dedicate more time to her private life. She founded the label in 1994 together with her husband and business partner, Gianni Castiglioni.