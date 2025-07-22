Cristina Alba Ochoa takes the helm at Pronovias Group as CEO

Madrid – Pronovias Group, the Spanish multinational and leading global bridal fashion company, welcomed a new CEO on Monday, 21 July, with the appointment of Cristina Alba Ochoa. Alba Ochoa replaces Marc Calabia, who has stepped down from his responsibilities and left the company he had been leading since 1 September 2023.

Commenting on her new role as the CEO of Pronovias, Alba Ochoa said, “As a Catalan, I am proud to join such an iconic Catalan brand.” She added a personal connection to the role: “My mother was a seamstress for bridal fashion brands, so I know the sector.” Regarding the group, she commented, “Over more than 100 years, Pronovias has built an unparalleled reputation in the luxury sector and a world-renowned legacy in bridal and occasion wear. I am delighted to be a part of it.”

“The Pronovias brand is synonymous with craftsmanship and style in bridal design,” said Gianni Serazzi, chairman of Pronovias Group. “We are confident that Cristina will further consolidate the company's prestigious reputation and strengthen the group's leadership. She will work closely with our talented executive teams and employees to write the next chapter of Pronovias.”

Regarding the former CEO, Serazzi added, “We would like to express our gratitude to Calabia for his valuable contribution to the consolidation of Pronovias. His work has been fundamental in laying the organisational, brand, and product foundations for the group's new era. We wish him all the best in his new projects.”

Alba Ochoa holds a double degree in Economics and Business Administration from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and a Master's degree in Finance and Banking from Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in Barcelona. She joins Pronovias Group from Metro Bank, a British financial institution where she has worked since January 2024, first as interim chief financial officer and later as a member of its board of directors.

Prior to these roles, Alba Ochoa spent over 17 years (from 1999 to 2017) at General Electric, holding various positions of responsibility. She then joined the British digital financial institution Oak North Bank as chief financial officer and board member between 2017 and 2021.

Subsequently, she held various positions in finance and investment firms. She served as interim chief executive officer and member of the advisory board of the Spanish investment company Atitlan Group, where she remains a board member. In April 2024, she joined the board of directors of DoValue, an Italian company specialising in the management of financial and real estate assets, where she also remains a board member. Finally, she joined the management and board of Metro Bank, from which she has now moved to the executive management and board of directors of Pronovias.

