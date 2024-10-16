Daniel Geballe to join Levi Strauss board in April 2025

Levi Strauss has elected Daniel Geballe to serve as a member of the board, effective April 26, 2025. Geballe would replace current member David Friedman, who is set to retire next year.

The company said in a release that Geballe currently serves as a managing director at SJF Ventures, where he leads investments in early-stage companies creating positive social and environmental impacts.

“It’s been a privilege working alongside Dan on the Levi Strauss Foundation board, and I’m honoured to welcome him to the LS&Co. board of directors,” said Michelle Gass, CEO and president of LS&Co.

Prior to SJF Ventures, Geballe worked for The Corporation for Enterprise Development and Fisher Investments. He holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in environmental management, both from Yale University, and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“LS&Co. has a tremendous track record of making an outsized impact on the world by always leading with its values, and I’m proud to join the company’s board,” added Geballe.

Geballe also serves as vice president and a member of the board of the Levi Strauss Foundation, where he chairs the finance committee.