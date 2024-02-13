Deckers Brands appoints Robin Green as president of Hoka

Footwear specialist Hoka, part of Decker Brands, has named Robin Green as its new president, effective immediately.

Green, who was most recently global vice president of men's running and fitness for Nike, Inc., will serve on the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Dave Powers, chief executive officer and president of Deckers Brands.

As president of Hoka, Green has been tasked with focusing on delivering continued growth, further expanding the brand’s consumer and athlete connection, and accelerating the product innovation pipeline across a global marketplace.

Powers said in a statement: "Robin is a strong leader with a demonstrated ability to develop and execute on multi-year strategic, growth-driving initiatives for global performance businesses, and I am eager for her to leverage that expertise as part of Deckers.

"Hoka is in its strongest position to date, and I am confident in our ability to continue its positive momentum with Robin at the helm. Together, we will focus on continuing to expand consumer awareness of Hoka, maximising and scaling our product offerings and accessibility, and eclipsing the exceptional revenue milestones hit over the last year."

On her new role, Green added: "I am thrilled to join Deckers and lead the dedicated Hoka team to further unlock the potential of this outstanding brand. Hoka is delivering market share gains and record results at unparalleled levels for our industry, and we will continue to execute on the incredible growth opportunities ahead.

“I am confident in our ability to build on the Hoka brand's commitment to product innovation excellence, capitalise on our growing global consumer demand and brand loyalty, and optimise for marketplace management and growth."

Last year, Hoka unveiled its first-ever retail store in Europe, located at London’s Covent Garden, housing its full line of footwear, apparel, and accessories.