Delphine Arnault joins the executive committee of LVMH

Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton has been appointed to the executive committee of French luxury conglomerate LVMH. Delphine Arnault is daughter of the group’s Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

“I am delighted to have Delphine join us on the executive committee of the group. Her arrival increases the number of women on the committee and at the same time makes it more youthful. Delphine has been instrumental in driving exceptional success of Louis Vuitton with her universally recognized product expertise,” said Bernard Arnault in a statement.

According to the LVMH website, Delphine Arnault began her career with consultancy firm McKinsey, where she worked as a consultant for two years. In 2000, she joined designer John Galliano’s company and in 2001, she joined the executive committee of Christian Dior Couture, where she served as deputy managing director until August 2013. Since September 2013, she has been Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton, in charge of supervising all of Louis Vuitton’s product- related activities.

In addition to Bernard Arnault and Delphine Arnault, other members of the committee include Antonio Belloni, Nicolas Bazire, Pietro Beccari, Michael Burke, Chantal Gaemperle, Jean-Jacques Guiony, Chris de Lapuente, Pierre-Yves Roussel, Philippe Schaus, Sidney Toledano and Jean-Baptiste Voisin.