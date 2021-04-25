Designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59

Designer Alber Elbaz, former creative director of Lanvin, has passed away at the age of 59. The news is being announced by the Richemont Group where the designer has just launched a new joint venture. The cause of his death is not mentioned.

Alber Elbaz is best known among the general public for his creative direction at fashion house Lanvin. There he was the creative director from 2001 to 2015. After his unexpected departure from the fashion house, he temporarily disappeared from the fashion scene, but made a comeback last year with a new label called AZ Factory. At the beginning of this year, the brand's first collection was shown at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Elbaz was born in Casablanca, Morocco and grew up in Tel Aviv, Israel. He studied fashion in Tel Aviv before moving to New York where he worked with Geoffrey Beene, Guy Laroche and Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

Former Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz (59) has passed away

“The management and employees of Richemont and AZ Factory want to show their deepest sympathy after the death of Alber Elbaz,” said a statement from Richemont. “I was shocked and very sad after hearing about Alber's passing,” writes Johann Rupert, chairman of the group. Alber had a well-deserved reputation as one of the brightest and best loved figures in the fashion industry. I always admired his intelligence, sensitivity and boundless creativity. He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent and his vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression."

“It was an honor to see Alber in his latest venture as he worked on his dream of creating 'smart fashion that cares' . His inclusive vision of fashion made women feel beautiful and comfortable by combining traditional craft with technology - highly innovative projects that sought to redefine the industry. Alber will be sorely missed by anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing or working with him. On behalf of all my colleagues at Richemont and AZ Factory, I would like to offer our condolences to his family and friends."

Image: Christophe Archambault / AFP