Eddie Bauer taps Christopher Bevans as new creative director

US outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has appointed Christopher Bevans as its new creative director.

Bevans is a seasoned designer, having worked at companies including Nike, Yeezy, Billionaire Boys Club, 361 Sportswear, and Head.

In 2015, he founded his own men’s sportswear brand, DYNE, and in 2017 won the Woolmark Innovation Prize and was named a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist.

Since Jun 2021, Bevans has been a senior creative lead for Spotify’s creator program, where he has worked closely with emerging fashion industry entrepreneurs.

“The appointment of Christopher Bevans is an important milestone for the Eddie Bauer brand,” said Eddie Bauer vice president of merchandising, Mike Schulam.

He said Bevans has already started to “re-imagine the core Eddie Bauer styles and look” using his “unique perspective on tailoring, as well as cut and color”.

Bevans said: “I have been a longtime admirer of Eddie Bauer for its meticulous commitment to its quality and customers as well as the greater outdoor community, so this is a natural next step in my career.

“I'm looking forward to leaning into the brand's rich heritage to create products that balance the art of design with functionality.”