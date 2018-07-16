Fabletics strengths leadership team

Global active-lifestyle brand Fabletics, co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, has announced new additions to its leadership team, to assist it in its plans to enhance its collection, increase its retail footprint and expand globally as part of its strategic growth initiative following its fifth anniversary.

Joining Hudson’s Fabletics is former vice president of women’s design at Lululemon Athletica, Karen Pornillos, who has been named the brand’s vice president of design and fashion director.

Pornillos will be working alongside former Lululemon Athletica colleague Felix del Toro, who was appointed senior vice president, chief merchandise and design officer of Fabletics in 2017 following management roles at Gap, and Ann Inc.

Under Pornillos and del Toro, Fabletics will debut a new brand evolution that will result in increased collection frequency with new capsules dropping as often as once a week, as well as enhanced products across all categories. There will be a focus on the use of advanced performance technologies optimised for different activities, in addition to fashion-forward designs that expand on the bright colours and fun patterns Fabletics is known for.

They will be joined by Shefali Shah, the new vice president of merchandising, who comes to Fabletics after over 10 years at Victoria’s Secret.

The activewear label also named Nancy Arnold as vice president, creative director, to help shape the Fabletics brand. Arnold established her career across a mix of emerging disruptors and admired brands such as Chloe and Isabel, Victoria’s Secret and Ann Taylor, she will report directly to chief marketing officer Kristen Dykstra, who joined the label in 2016.

“Driven by innovation, inspired by community and grounded in authenticity, Fabletics embodies what today’s consumers value most in brands,” said Adam Goldenberg, TechStyle Fashion Group co-chief executive officer and co-founder. “Fabletics has succeeded beyond our expectations under Kate’s vision and our new team members, and I’m confident Fabletics will continue on its incredible growth trajectory.”

Fabletics was founded in 2013 by Hudson along with TechStyle Fashion Group’s Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler. The women’s activewear brand has more than 1.4 VIP members and has surpassed 300 million dollars in annual revenue.