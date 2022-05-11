Fashion Minority Report launches HUB, a career resource focused on inclusivity

The Fashion Minority Report (FMR), a platform aiming to increase diversity within the fashion industry, has launched HUB. With a focus on companies hiring ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and female professionals, the HUB is a learning and career development resource that helps to provide talent from diverse backgrounds. The HUB provides guidance and insight about how their professional skills or passions can be unlocked for a career in the fashion industry or creative sector.

Founded by Daniel Peters in 2020, the midst of the pandemic, Peters created FMR with the aim to hold the fashion industry accountable and create positive and meaningful change. Born in London, Peters previously worked at Burberry, Selfridges and The British Fashion Council, witnessing first hand the lack of diversity in the UK fashion sector.

Ethnically diverse talent make up around 11 percent of fashion roles but should grow to 17.8 percent to match the broader society and and population at large, according to statistics.