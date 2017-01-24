Future Group prepares for 2021, ropes in top executives

Future Group has reassigned the roles of its top executives and roped in a new marketing head. Under the new structure, Devendra Chawla, President for its food and FMCG business, will be made the chief executive of Future Consumer while PV Seshadri, COO of its logistics business, will be elevated as Future Supply Chain’s CEO. Grey India’s ex-CEO Jishnu Sen has also been roped in as head of marketing for Future Retail.

Chawla, a Harvard graduate, worked with Asian Paints and Coca Cola before joining Future Group in early 2009 to develop private brands that now contribute a significant chunk to the overall business.

Jishnu Sen has more than 25 years of experience across sectors and has built strategies for brands such as Pepsi, Britannia, Ferrero and Colgate Palmolive. Seshadri has been with Future Group for more than a decade and earlier worked with Grasim Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Welspun and Lloyds Steel.

Future Group is India’s largest retailer. The aim is to push critical businesses especially consumer and supply chain as part of a wider strategy to more than treble revenues by 2021. The group will make more appointments on the consumer business side. Future Supply Chain would play an important role in helping achieve the group's vision for 2021.