Gap Inc. appoints Zac Posen as Creative Director

Gap Inc. on Tuesday said it appointed American fashion designer Zac Posen to the position of Executive Vice President and Creative Director.

Mr Posen will also take on the role of Chief Creative Officer for Old Navy, which is situated in San Francisco. Renowned for his award-winning designs that embrace both technical prowess and body positivity, Posen brings over 25 years of diverse experience in couture, ready-to-wear, accessories, and costume design.

As Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy, Posen’s immediate focus will be leading design, merchandising and marketing for the second largest apparel brand in the US, and Gap Inc.’s largest brand. Posen will work hand-in-hand with Haio Barbeito, Old Navy’s President and CEO, reporting directly to him.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Zac Posen, one of America’s most celebrated designers, at the onset of an exciting new chapter for Gap Inc. His technical expertise and cultural clarity have consistently evolved American fashion, making him a great fit for the company as we ignite a new culture of creativity across the portfolio and reinvigorate our storied brands,” Richard Dickson, President and CEO of Gap Inc. said in a statement.

“Gap Inc. and its brands have shaped American fashion and pop culture for decades and there’s so much potential at Old Navy. I’m eager to join Gap Inc. now as brand reinvigoration kicks up across the portfolio, rooted in great product, experiences, and a new culture of creativity,” Posen said.