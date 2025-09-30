How performance reviews in the fashion industry have come under pressure

Does this sound familiar? A member of the creative team has missed their deadline; a member of the sales team has failed to meet their targets. As a manager, you want to discuss this in a normal, professional way. Yet, during performance reviews, the comment “I don’t feel safe here” is becoming increasingly common. It is a statement you cannot ignore. At the same time, many managers are asking themselves: what am I still allowed or able to say?

The classic performance review was once intended as a constructive exchange about performance, goals and development. Today, it has come under pressure. The way how the conversation is conducted is nowadays at least as important as its content. This is understandable in an era where mental health, job satisfaction and inclusion are central. But how to keep the conversation professional and safe without it turning into a minefield of misunderstandings? Or worse, becoming a source of conflict or a deterioration of the working relationship. In short, turning into everything you want to avoid. At Kantoor Ethiek, we observe this frequently.

Silence does not equal safety

Social safety means that employees can express themselves freely without fear of consequences. This safety must be mutual. Managers must also be able to give feedback without having to hold back. When giving feedback feels like walking a tightrope, there is a risk that nothing will be said for the sake of keeping the peace. This is perhaps even more unsafe as unspoken grievances are insidious dangers to a safe working environment. A performance review where problems are avoided to not offend anyone loses its value. Feedback is part of professional development, provided it is delivered respectfully and clearly.

Pitfall: therapy instead of reflection

Another pitfall is too much empathy. When the conversation revolves solely around feelings, the substance becomes blurred. Showing understanding is important, but it must not overshadow the focus on performance. A professional conversation requires balance: a clear frameworks and space for personal perception. Therefore, do not just ask, “How does that feel for you?” but also, “What do you need to develop further?”.

What works

A good performance review begins long before the meeting itself. It is necessary to:

– Clearly define expectations

– Set measurable goals

– Provide regular feedback.

This way, the conversation holds no surprises. It becomes a natural moment of reflection on work done in the past. Use concrete feedback and examples: “You submitted the collection presentation late twice,” instead of, “You are not very reliable.”

Do not forget that safety is a two-way street. As a manager, you should also actively ask for feedback on your own role.

Being a good employer requires courage

Being a good employer does not mean you have to please everyone. Instead, it means offering room for growth, even when that is sometimes difficult. Leadership is not about avoiding friction but about having honest conversations.

Create a culture where clarity and empathy can coexist. A culture where “safe” does not mean that nothing can be said, but that everything can be said, always with respect. Only then will the performance review become what it should be again: an opportunity to grow together. If a conversation has been particularly intense, it is always good to follow up after a few days.

In addition to its role as a confidential advisory service, Kantoor Ethiek also offers social safety training. Together with its trainer, the company has developed programmes specifically for teams and managers on the topic of social safety, including “Giving & Receiving Feedback”. It is ideal for organisations where employees can be themselves and dare to speak their minds.

About the authors: Liesbeth den Engelsman has over 23 years of experience as a lawyer. She applies her knowledge and experience of laws and regulations, as well as the legal frameworks surrounding undesirable behaviour and integrity. As a confidential advisor, she approaches norms and values differently, aiming to improve the working climate for her clients. Melanie van Wijk has more than 20 years of experience in public relations, including for fashion brands. She understands the importance of reputation and good communication like no other. She uses her knowledge as an entrepreneur and, with her empathetic and open manner, supports the clients of Kantoor Ethiek as a confidential advisor.