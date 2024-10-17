i-D magazine appoints Jamie Reid and Steff Yotka to newly created roles

Bedford Media has announced the appointments of Jamie Reid as global creative director and Steff Yotka as global editorial director of i-D.

In these newly created positions, the company said in a release, Reid and Yotka will work with i-D global editor-in-chief and chief brand officer Thom Bettridge to collectively steer the publication’s creative, editorial, and brand for i-D across digital and print channels to emerging commercial platforms.

“i-D holds a unique position in the world of culture and fashion, and I’m truly honoured to help shape this next chapter. I’m excited to carry on that legacy alongside Thom and Steff as we move forward,” said Jamie Reid.

The company added that Reid will lead a creative team to develop a distinct visual identity for i-D. He brings expertise in editorial art direction and graphic design, from his former roles at Dazed and Confused, Arena Homme+, and POP magazine.

The company further said that Yotka’s past work for SSENSE, Vogue, and Style.com speaks to her eagerness to discover emerging talents and invent new formats for reporting on the new and the now.

“i-D has always been more than a magazine. It’s a symbol of independence, freedom, joy, and counterculture, and I’m honoured to continue that legacy, following in the footsteps of so many of my heroes who’ve contributed to i-D’s history over the years,” added Steff Yotka.

The print magazine will return in March of 2025, and will be moving to a bi-annual cadence.