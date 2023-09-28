Former IED Spain CEO joins LCI Education as new head of Europe

The Canada-based global education network group LCI Education has announced the appointment of Alessandro Manetti, who was CEO of IED Group for Spain up until a few months ago, as its new head of Europe. LCI Barcelona announced the news in a press release.

Alessandro Manetti is an Italian professional that has been active in the field of education for over 25 years. For the past three years, he has occupied the position of CEO of all of the schools of the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Spain.

He has a background in sociology and has previously worked as a communicator, conceptual designer and creative director in his home country, Italy. Manetti has been working within the Italian IED network since 1995 when he was deputy director of the school of communication in Milan and Turin.

Manetti started working in Spain in 2002 when he founded and was responsible for the management of IED Barcelona. He was CEO of the Barcelona school until 2020 and also led the restructuring of IED Brazil and the establishment and inauguration of IED Bilbao.

The Italian professional will coordinate the strategic development plan of LCI Education from LCI Barcelona School of Design and Visual Arts in Spain, which includes the Felicidad Duce Fashion School. Barcelona will this way become the regional headquarters of LCI Education.

LCI is currently present on all five continents with a global network of 23 campuses and 12 institutions of higher education. 20.000 students around the world are currently enrolled at its institutions.

With the new appointment of education veteran Alessandro Manetti and the focus on its Barcelona campus, the educational group aims to further consolidate its position in Europe. In Europe, LCI is currently present in Spain and it also has a campus in Istanbul, Turkey.

In 2024, LCI Barcelona will inaugurate its new campus. LCI has invested 35 million euros in the ‘sustainable’ campus which will boast the latest technology for students, the LCI website reads.