Jacquemus announces the appointment of Sarah Benady as Managing Director

The famous fashion label Jacquemus announced this morning, through a press release, the appointment of Sarah Benady as General Manager of the house. This appointment marks a new step in the development of the brand, which pursues its ambition to become a global reference in the world of luxury.

Working closely with Simon Porte Jacquemus, founder and artistic director, Sarah Benady will lead the brand to ensure its growth and support its expansion. With an impressive track record in the world of luxury and ready-to-wear, she brings in-depth expertise in international development and brand strategy.

Who is Sarah Benady?

Prior to joining Jacquemus, Sarah Benady served as President of Celine North America, where she played a key role in strengthening the brand’s premium positioning under the artistic direction of Hedi Slimane. Her leadership contributed to Celine’s significant growth in this strategic market.

With a wealth of experience, Sarah Benady began her career at Cartier in Hong Kong before joining the Merchandising Department of French department store Printemps. She then held management positions within premium and emerging brands, including The Kooples and ba&sh, where she led successful international expansions.

A graduate of HEC Paris, Sarah Benady is recognized for her strategic vision and her ability to build high-performance teams. After more than ten years in New York, she is now based in Paris with her family.

A new beginning for Jacquemus

Founded in 2009, Jacquemus has established itself as a must-have brand in contemporary fashion thanks to its unique universe inspired by culture and the arts. Known for its spectacular runway shows in iconic locations – from the lavender fields of Provence to the beaches of Hawaii – the brand continues to surprise and innovate.

With this appointment, Jacquemus affirms its desire to further structure its development while maintaining its creative and independent DNA. The arrival of Sarah Benady thus marks a key step in the trajectory of the house, which aims to strengthen its international influence and broaden its influence in the luxury industry.

The official press release announcing this appointment was published this morning and is already generating a lot of interest in the world of fashion and luxury. Sarah Benady's arrival at the head of Jacquemus promises a new dynamic for the brand, combining strategic expansion and loyalty to its creative heritage.