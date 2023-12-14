Jacquemus CEO to also become president

Bastien Daguzan, the current chief executive officer of luxury label Jacquemus, will be adding the title of president to his expanded role.

The position was formerly held by the brand’s founder, Simon Porte Jacquemus, who will remain on as creative director and shareholder.

The news was confirmed in public filings, and was reaffirmed by Daguzan himself, who said in a LinkedIn post: “Another exciting chapter at Jacquemus.”

The exec further issued a statement regarding the appointment to Vogue Business, adding: “It is a formal recognition of our duo, a reflection of the reality of the business and a signal of mutual trust.”

Daguzan first joined Jacquemus in the helm position during March 2022, entering the company after serving as general manager of Paco Rabanne over the span of five years.

Prior to this, he had also held managerial roles and executive positions at Le Maire and Krisvanasche, where he was sales executive and, later, sales and development director.

The expansion of his role at Jacquemus comes amid the brand projection of double digit growth for the year 2023, alongside preparations for its next show, ‘Les Sculptures’, scheduled for January 29 and taking place at the Fondation Maeght.