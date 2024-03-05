Jigsaw appoints Julia Reimann as Design Director

British retailer Jigsaw has announced the elevated appointment of Julia Reimann, currently serving as the Head of Wovens Designer, to the pivotal role of Design Director. Having commenced her journey with Jigsaw in June 2022, Ms Reimann previously held consecutive Head of Design positions at fashion houses Stine Goya and Peter Pilotto. The strategic appointment underscores Jigsaw's commitment to fostering internal talent and strengthening its leadership team.

In her new role, Reimann will directly report to CEO Hash Ladha, forming an integral part of the Leadership Team. The completion of this team is marked by the collaborative efforts of experienced professionals, including Louise Long, who steps into the role of Buying Director, and John Cossey, appointed as Merchandising and Operations Director.

Additionally, the brand has acknowledged the promotions of Vicki Williams, transitioning from Head of People and Culture to the position of People and Culture Director. CEO Hash Ladha said in a statement: “I am delighted that Julia will take up the newly created role of Design Director when she returns from parental leave later this year.”

“Julia will bring a beautiful feminine handwriting to the collection and will continue to elevate our proposition of timeless design, uncompromising quality with an unexpected twist. I am also pleased to recognise Lou and Vicki with their well deserved promotions to Directors on the Leadership Team. It is a testimony to the great talent at Jigsaw that we can succession plan and promote internally, something which we are very proud of.”