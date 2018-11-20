John Lehas takes over as CEO of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie

Along with its third quarter results, L Brands also announced the appointment of John Mehas as the new CEO of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, effective early 2019, replacing Jan Singer, who recently resigned.

“John is an outstanding retail merchant and we could not be more excited for him to lead Victoria’s Secret Lingerie to a new phase of success,” said Leslie H. Wexner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L Brands in a statement, adding, “Our number one priority is improving performance at Victoria’s Secret Lingerie and Pink. I am confident that, under John’s leadership, Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, the world’s leading lingerie brand, will continue to be a powerhouse and will deliver products and experiences that resonate with women around the globe.”

Mehas is currently serving as president of lifestyle brand Tory Burch. Previously he led Club Monaco, a Polo Ralph Lauren brand, for 13 years as president and CEO. Mehas, the company said, gained his early retail and merchandising experience at The Gap and Bloomingdales.

Picture;Facebook/Victoria's Secret