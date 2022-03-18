Joules confirms exit of commercial director
British lifestyle group Joules has confirmed Penny Parry is stepping down from her position as the retailer’s commercial director.
Parry will be leaving the company from April 8 to take on new career opportunities, with Joules to look into a successor during that time.
In a statement, the company’s CEO Nick Jones said: “Penny has made an enormous contribution to Joules during her 13 years with the Group, for which we are very grateful. We wish her all the very best for the future.”
The announcement comes as Joules plans its recovery following a bumpy financial period for the apparel and homeware group, which is now looking to apply cost restraints on its marketing, wholesale operations and head office and price increases on its SS22 season, with an intent to recover sales and profits.