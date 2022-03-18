Joules confirms exit of commercial director

British lifestyle group Joules has confirmed Penny Parry is stepping down from her position as the retailer’s commercial director.

Parry will be leaving the company from April 8 to take on new career opportunities, with Joules to look into a successor during that time.

In a statement, the company’s CEO Nick Jones said: “Penny has made an enormous contribution to Joules during her 13 years with the Group, for which we are very grateful. We wish her all the very best for the future.”