Kate Spade names two new head product designers

Kate Spade New York has announced the appointment of Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu as its new head product designers.

Mora will serve as senior vice president (SVP) and head of design for ready-to-wear and lifestyle categories, while also overseeing the design direction for footwear, jewellery and home.

He has previously worked in various positions for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, and joins Kate Spade from Cole Haan, where he served as creative director of women’s and licensed product.

In her role, Lyu will take on SVP and head of design for leather goods and accessories, including the brand’s handbags collection.

Lyu joins from Tory Burch where she held a similar role. She has also served in senior design positions for Emilio Pucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

Both designers will serve on the Kate Spade’s Ideation Studio team, formed by its CEO Liz Fraser in 2021. The group drives the label’s creative leads, from design to marketing, and works closely to develop seasonal narratives.

“The Ideation Studio is designed to enable deeper storytelling and drive collaboration across all touchpoints to meet the customer’s emotional and functional needs,” Fraser said in a release.

She continued: “It’s a reimagining of how a global brand of our size can be structured in today’s world - allowing us to lead as a community of creatives – and we’re thrilled with the traction that we’re already seeing.”

Mora and Lyu’s designs will be showcased at the brand’s upcoming spring 2023 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week on September 9.