Kering appoints Mélanie Flouquet and Armelle Poulou to executive committee

Kering has appointed Mélanie Flouquet, chief strategy officer, and Armelle Poulou, chief financial officer, to the group’s executive committee, effective immediately.

With these two appointments, Kering said in a statement, the executive committee now comprises 13 members of which 46 percent are women.

The company added that Mélanie Flouquet, a graduate of EM Lyon and a chartered accountant in the United Kingdom worked at JP Morgan for 20 years where she was managing director leading the luxury goods equity research team. Now Kering’s chief strategy officer, she joined the group in May 2021.

A graduate from HEC, Armelle Poulou, Kering further said, successively held financial positions, in France and globally, at Procter & Gamble, Hewlett-Packard and EDF, before joining the company in 2019 as director of corporate finance, treasury and insurance. She was appointed Kering’s chief financial officer in September 2023.