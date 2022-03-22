Kid's subscription service Kidpik appoints new board memeber

Kidpik, an online clothing subscription service for kids, has named Bart Sichel as a new board member.

Sichel has over 25 years of experience across various sectors including retail, media, financial service, travel and hospitality. He was previously the chief marketing officer of Burlington Stores and spent 13 years as a partner in the marketing and retail practice of McKinsey & Co.

“We welcome Bart to the company, and look forward to leveraging his insights and contacts as we expand and execute our growth strategy,” said Kidpik CEO Ezra Dabah.

“His experience at the highest level of marketing, including the development of digital marketing, e-commerce, customer loyalty programs, and direct marketing programs should be of great value to our shareholders,” Dabah said.