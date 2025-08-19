Kohl’s appoints a new chief technology officer

US department store chain Kohl’s has named Steven Dee as its new chief technology officer.

Dee, who has more than 25 years of experience in technology and a track record of driving results, scaling technology teams, and delivering innovative tech solutions, will join Kohl’s executive leadership team on August 25 and will report directly to interim chief executive Michael Bender.

Most recently, Dee was chief information and technology officer for Rodan + Fields, an American skincare and haircare company. Before that, he ran technology operations at Nike, Hayneedle and J.Crew and has 12 years of leadership experience at Accenture, leading clients through transformational programs in the consumer goods and retail spaces.

In his new role with Kohl’s, he will be responsible for overseeing all technology and information platforms supporting the company’s omnichannel business.

Commenting on the appointment, Bender said in a statement: "We are happy to welcome Steve to the Kohl's team during this important time for the company. As an omnichannel retailer, it's critical for our business to have smart, agile tech solutions that both drive the work and enable operational effectiveness.

“Steve is well-positioned to help accelerate our strategic goals and enhance the experiences we deliver to our customers and teams."

Dee added: "Retail is an exciting and dynamic industry that depends on smart, scalable technology solutions to serve associates all across the country, enable the systems that run operations, and ultimately improve the way Kohl's can serve our customers. I look forward to joining the leadership team and driving the goals of this great company."