Kontoor Brands announces expanded role for Michael Karapetian

Kontoor Brands, Inc. has announced the promotion of Michael Karapetian to vice president of corporate development, strategy, and investor relations.

Karapetian will continue to report to executive vice president and chief financial officer, Joe Alkire. Most recently, the company said in a release, he was vice president of corporate development.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of Mike’s role at Kontoor,” said Joe Alkire.

“He has made significant contributions since joining the company and we are confident he will continue to be a valuable partner and leader in the organisation and help drive the next chapter of Kontoor’s value creation journey,” added Alkire.

Karapetian joined Kontoor in 2020 as director of corporate finance. Prior to joining Kontoor, he worked in institutional asset management at Balyasny Asset Management and Citadel covering the global apparel, footwear, and retail sectors.

Prior to joining Citadel, he served as an equity research analyst at Janney Capital Markets and Merrill Lynch.