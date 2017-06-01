Koovs has new head of design

Samantha Chilton is head of design at Koovs. Chilton has over 25 years’ experience in affordable, young fast fashion, having worked for leading brands such as Primark, Arcadia, New Look, River Island, Top Man, Warehouse and George, across women’s wear and men’s wear on both the retail and the supply side of the UK market.

She comes with extensive international experience in working with global manufacturers in India, Bangladesh, China and Europe to provide affordable fast fashion for the UK and western fashion markets.

Chilton has a passion for affordable fast fashion and has a talent for delivering emerging seasonal must-haves and first to market catwalk trends. She is highly experienced in working with the supplier base in India and so her strengths are aligned to Koovs’ core strategy and goals.

Koovs aims at being the number one western fashion destination and a household name in India. The company runs an inventory-led model. Headquartered in London, Koovs offers its own private label, apart from more than 150 international brands of clothing, footwear and accessories through its website and mobile app. Koovs receives 3000 to 4000 orders a day with an average ticket size of Rs 1500 to Rs 1600.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2016, sales at Koovs doubled year-on-year.