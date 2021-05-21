L Brands appoints J.K. Symancyk to its board of directors

L Brands, Inc. has appointed J.K. Symancyk as an independent member of its board of directors, effective May 20, 2021. With this addition, the company said that the board now consists of 11 directors, ten of whom are independent and six of whom are women.

“We are pleased to welcome J.K. to the board and look forward to benefitting from his deep retail and leadership expertise,” said Sarah E. Nash, chair of L Brands’ board of directors, adding, “His broad industry knowledge will help guide L Brands as we enter our next chapter and complete the planned separation of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.”

Symancyk has served as PetSmart president and CEO, and a member of the company’s board of directors, since June 2018. He brings over 25 years of industry experience managing operations, including through his previous roles at Academy Sports + Outdoors, Meijer and Walmart Stores. Symancyk also serves as chairman of PetSmart Charities and is a member of the Chewy board of directors.

The company’s board also announced its regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share payable on June 18, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.