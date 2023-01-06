Lacoste creative director to exit company after four years

Premium sportswear label Lacoste has announced its creative director Louise Trotter will be leaving the company after nearly four years in the top position.

In a release, the brand said Trotter is stepping down from the role to “pursue new projects”.

Speaking on her time at Lacoste, Trotter said: "I am honoured to have served the legacy of René Lacoste, whose sporting values I will keep. I am very happy to have joined this unique brand that perfectly combines heritage and avant-garde.

“I would like to express my warmest and most sincere thanks to all the people who have supported me in this exciting adventure: all the Lacoste employees, and in particular the production department in Troyes, the archives, my teams, as well as the friends and loyal followers of the house.

“I leave with the greatest gratitude to my creative team and I hope they will continue to flourish.”

Trotter joined the company in 2018 as Lacoste’s first female creative director in its 85-year history.

She came to the French label from contemporary brand Joseph, where she served as creative director for nine years.

On entering Lacoste, Trotter succeeded Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who held the position for eight years and went on to join the team at Kenzo.

Lacoste to embark on new creative vision

Now, the Lacoste brand is looking to “completely rethink” its approach to artistic direction, through a collaborative studio model centred on “a collective vision”.

Thierry Guibert, president, said on its next move: "I would like to thank Louise Trotter for her creativity, her commitment and for her contribution to the brand's heritage.

“Lacoste is now embarking on a new chapter, with a collective of creatives committed to working alongside Lacoste to share talent and connections. Beyond the design of collections, our brand wants to go further in its mission to connect cultures and communities.”