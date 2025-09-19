Lenzing extends Christian Skilich's mandate, appoints Mathias Breuer new CFO

The supervisory board of the Austrian cellulose fibre producer Lenzing AG has extended the mandate of management board member Christian Skilich prematurely by a further three years until May 2029. Skilich, who has been a member of the management board of Lenzing AG since June 2020, as chief pulp and chief technology officer, is responsible for the areas of pulp and wood raw materials, safety and environment, procurement and innovation.

Additionally, Mathias Breuer, currently senior vice president and responsible for the performance programme, will become the new chief financial officer from 2026. Breuer has been in the management of Lenzing AG since 2023 and has been significantly responsible for the development and successful implementation of the company-wide performance programme. Previously, he worked as CFO of the packaging group Adapa and as CFO of the Sempermed division of Semperit AG Holding.

Patrick Lackenbucher, chairman of the supervisory board of Lenzing AG, said: "With Mathias Breuer, an experienced Lenzing manager and financial expert will join the company's management board as CFO from 2026. The fact that we can fill this position internally speaks for the quality of Lenzing AG's management team. With the appointment of Mathias Breuer, we are ensuring continuity and the continued focus on the implementation and further development of the ongoing performance measures to further strengthen Lenzing AG's profitability and competitiveness in the global marketplace."

Mathias Breuer appointed new chief financial officer of Lenzing AG. Credits: Lenzing AG

He succeeds the current CFO, Nico Reiner, who has not extended his mandate, which expires at the end of 2025. Under Reiner's leadership, significant improvements in earnings have been achieved in recent years, as well as the successful completion of major refinancing projects, according to the company.

Lackenbucher added: "We thank Nico Reiner for his commitment and his outstanding performance as chief financial officer of Lenzing AG. Reiner has made a significant contribution to improving earnings and optimising Lenzing AG's financial structure. His prudence and expertise have made a significant contribution to the stability and future security of the company in a challenging overall economic environment."