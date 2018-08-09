Levi Strauss & Co. appoints Jin Amy Yang to manage Greater China

Jin Amy Yang has been announced as Levi Strauss & Co’s new Managing Director of Greater China, effective August 20. She will be responsible for leading the company’s commercial operations across all brands and channels. She’s also tasked with accelerating Levi Strauss & Co’s growth in the region.

Yang will report to David Love, Executive Vice President & President of Levi Strauss Asia, Middle East and Africa. She is succeeding Nic Versloot, who moved to a new role within the company.

“Greater China represents a major growth opportunity for Levi Strauss & Co, and it is a must-win market for us”, said Love in a statement. “Amy has a proven track record of working with leading brands and delivering strong results. I’m confident she’ll unlock the company’s full potential in this market”.

Yang brings than 20 years of experience to Levi Strauss & Co. Her latest job was at The Coca-Cola Company, where she led the global business development division. Yang was responsible for the company’s global vision, strategies, and annual business plans -- with an emphasis on accelerating the growth of Coca-Cola’s coffee, tea, juice and dairy in the Chinese market. Prior to this role, she led Coca-Cola’s juice and dairy business in China. Her CV also includes management positions at L’Oréal Paris and Procter & Gamble.