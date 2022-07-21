Loops names Riverdale’s Camila Mendes as creative director

Skincare brand Loops has announced it has appointed actress Camila Mendes as the company’s partner and creative director.

Mendes, who is known for her role as Veronica Lodge on CW’s Riverdale, will be tasked with spearheading innovative product development and driving brand growth, including in sustainability initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Loops will also be expanding its brick and mortar retail footprint through Ulta Beauty, starting August 1.

Adding to its online presence with the multibrand retailer, Loops products will be available throughout the US in 450 Ulta Beauty stores, alongside a campaign featuring Mendes.

In a release, Colin Peek, founder and CCO of Syllable, Loops’ owner, said the company was excited for Mendes to join the team.

Peek added: “With Cami’s insight and vision, we see our partnership with Ulta Beauty as the home for Loops as we explore global ambitions for our product portfolio that serves everyone.”

Mendes’ appointment also builds on the brand’s new omnichannel strategy, which it has set out to broaden its reach with next-gen beauty enthusiasts.