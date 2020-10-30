Lululemon announces series of new appointments

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has announced several leadership appointments.

Celeste Burgoyne has been appointed as president of the Americas and global guest innovation teams. Burgoyne has been in Lululemon since 2006 and has held numerous positions in the company. She recently served as executive vice president (EVP) of the Americas and global guest innovation teams.

André Maestrini has been appointed as EVP of the company’s international expansion. Prior to this role, Maestrini has had various senior roles at Adidas where he spent 14 years across several of the company’s global offices.

Both Burgoyne and Maestrini will report to company CEO Calvin McDonald.

Additionally, Stacia Jones will become vice president and global head of the inclusion, diversity, equity and action group (IDEA). She most recently worked in Abercrombie & Fitch as the associate general counsel and the company’s chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Jones will report to Susan Gelinas, Lululemon’s senior vice president of people and culture.

McDonald said in a statement: “I am excited to announce these senior leadership appointments, which will enable us to continue to drive our business forward and further strengthen lululemon’s leadership team.

“Celeste has been instrumental in lululemon’s growth, and from her first day with our company almost 15 years ago, she has made tangible contributions to our culture and our business that have helped us become the lululemon we are today.

“We are also thrilled to welcome both André Maestrini and Stacia Jones to lululemon. André is an experienced global leader with an established record of success, who will enable us to build upon our momentum and drive our international expansion in key markets including China, as well as the broader APAC and EMEA regions. Stacia is a dynamic leader with demonstrated success helping retail organisations diversify and grow, and she’ll enable us to deliver on our commitments related to inclusion, diversity and equity.”