Lululemon appoints new chief merchandising officer

As Lululemon is welcoming Elizabeth Binder to its product team. Binder will serve as chief merchandising officer with the aim to improve future growth and innovation. She will report to Sun Choe, chief product officer at the company.

As chief merchandising officer, Binder will lead the development and execution of Lululemon’s global merchandising strategy and blueprint. She will drive the commercialisation of the brand’s vision, develop a clear merchandising strategy, and oversee its execution.

In addition, she will play a pivotal role in partnering with leadership across the organisation to bring Lululemon’s product story to life in a way that is both globally and locally relevant.

“Throughout her career, Liz has proven her ability to bring teams together through times of immense acceleration and business expansion, and lead with clarity and vision,” Sun Choe, Lululemon’s chief product officer, said in a statement.

“Liz’s proven leadership coupled with an astute understanding of consumer needs will help accelerate and scale all that is possible from a product, design and distribution standpoint, Choe concluded.”

The fashion professional has a long and tenured career in merchandising, joining Lululemon from Boden, a UK-based global clothing company, where she held the role of chief product officer.

Prior to Boden, Binder spent 12 years at Burberry, and led her team through the brand’s biggest growth years, driven by digital and international expansion, specifically in Asia. She also held roles in merchandising at J. Crew, Club Monaco and Ann Taylor.

“I’m drawn to Lululemon for its commitment to people, and its leadership in product innovation,” Elizabeth Binder said.

“There is significant potential across all categories as consumers look for products that deliver without compromise when it comes to versatility, performance and style," she continued. "I’m excited to build on the momentum of the brand and play a part in shaping the future of how people want to dress.”