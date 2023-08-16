Macy’s taps McKinsey vet as chief customer and digital officer

US department store chain Macy’s has named Massimo (Max) Magni as chief customer and digital officer.

In his new role, which he’ll begin on August 21, Magni will guide the strategic long-term vision and growth of the company’s digital business, including its e-commerce sites, mobile apps, marketplace, and loyalty and gift registry programs.

Magni joins the retailer from management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he spent more than 20 years, most recently serving as a senior partner.

In his new role, he will report to Macy’s president and CEO-elect Tony Spring.

Welcoming Massimo to the company, Spring said: “He brings to the team an innovative, customer-led mindset that will help advance our digital business and strengthen our customer relationships.

“His passion for and experience with portfolio optimization, e-commerce and digital analytics transformation makes him a great fit for the organization.”