Macy’s appoints new VP of its Media Network

US department store group Macy’s, Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Krans to the role of vice president, Macy’s Media Network.

Reporting to Max Magni, chief customer and digital officer, Krans will oversee the group’s in-house media publisher which connects advertising partners with the customers of both Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.

He joins the company from Walmart Connect, a similar subdivision of Walmart that allows brands to run ads across the retailer’s platform. Krans also counts the likes of publishing giants Hearst and Condé Nast among his experience, at which time he focused on revenue growth, advertising and marketing initiatives.

In a release, Magni said on Krans’ appointment: “We’re excited to welcome Michael to Macy’s, Inc. He takes the reins of our growing retail media network bringing with him more than two decades of sales and marketing experience.

“Macy’s Media Network is one of retail’s premier platforms for advertisers helping them to connect with highly engaged customers across Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, giving marketers a host of opportunities to more effectively leverage their media campaigns.”

Launched mid-2020, Macy’s Media Network has been established as a platform for personalised content and strategies for brands looking to tap into the group’s customer base with customised media plans.