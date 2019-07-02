Maria Grazia Chiuri receives French Legion of Honor

Not long after the Dior Couture Fall 2019 fashion show, it was announced that the luxury label’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, has received the Legion of Honor—also known as France’s highest civilian award.

According to The Washington Post, who first reported the news, Chiuri was recognized for her contribution to the French culture through the creative platform of her work at Dior.

During her time at the helm of the French fashion house, Chiuri has made efforts to showcase her feminist roots while also championing the power of modern women in her collections.